Middletown, NY Hosting Huge City Wide Yard Sale

First ever event will take place over an entire weekend in June.

I often refer to Middletown, NY as the Rock Capital of Orange County, and to be quite honest, who would disagree? Middletown is home to Rock Fantasy, the record shop that has been a fixture in the area since 1985. Also, the Orange County Fair at the Orange County Fair Speedway, which at one time hosted all the big rock tours every summer, including a memorable Metallica show nearly 30 years ago. That is one of the best memories of my youth.

Middletown is the largest city in Orange County, NY, with a population of over 30,000 according to the 2020 United States census. And the city is getting ready for its first-ever city-wide yard sale event.

Middletown, NY City Wide Yard Sale

The first ever City Wide Yard Sale will take place on the weekend of June 3 and 4 in Middletown, 8am to 8pm Citywide. The event promises great deals on household goods, antiques, collectibles, toys, furniture and much more. If interested in vending, the customary license fee and deposit will be waived for participating residents, according to the City of Middletown government website. You must register by May 31, and you can do so here.

As the old saying says, "One man's trash is another man's treasure." This event looks to have something for everyone! Get on out to Middletown on June 3 and 4.