28 years ago today (June 17, 1994): Metallica play the Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown, NY.

I remember it like it was yesterday, it was me and a bunch of my headbanger friends taking final exams in our junior year of high school in Dover Plains, NY just waiting to get through so we can get on the road to see Metallica!

You know it's Summer when they're Rockin' in Middletown

Metalllica Ticket Stub

It was June 17th, 1994 and we had a convoy of several cars heading out on I84. You knew it was summertime when they were rockin' in Middletown, and it was a hot summer day at the Orange County Fair Speedway. The Concert: Metallica with special guests Danzig and Suicidal Tendencies will forever be in my memory as one of the greatest concerts I have ever attended. It would be Metallica's S**t Hits the Sheds Tour which would see the band playing 51 dates across North America. This would be my first time seeing Metallica live, and I would go on to attend many more Metallica shows over the years, but none of them will ever compare to the show I attended on this day back in 1994.

I'll always remember my buddy Brian getting his glasses busted in the mosh pit during Suicidal Tendencies' set, and poor Brian wasn't able to see a thing the rest of the night. :( Were you at the show?

Check out the entire concert below, courtesy of YouTube.

*WARNING: SOME LANGUAGE MAY BE OFFENSIVE