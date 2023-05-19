40th Annual Great American Weekend Coming to Orange County, NY

Huge event planned for 40th anniversary of popular Goshen event.

Fun times coming to Goshen, NY! Fifty miles northwest of New York City, the village of Goshen sits in the center of Orange County on New York State Route 17. Goshen is home to the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, and hosted harness racing's top event, the Hambletonian from 1930 to 1956, at the former Good Time Park. Racing is still held at the Historic Track, a National Historic Landmark in the center of the village. Goshen is also home to LEGOLAND New York.

40th Annual Great American Weekend

According to the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, the Great American Weekend has been a tradition since 1982. The event was originally intended to bolster attendance at the historic track after betting was eliminated. The family fun event attracts 20,000 people a day to the 9-acre village surrounding the First Presbyterian Church.

Over 150 craft vendors, great food and live music are a part of the festivities, along with children's activities in a family-friendly environment. The 40th Annual Great American Weekend is set to take place Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2. Get more info here.

This looks like a super fun event to attend with the family. The Great American Weekend is described as "a tradition that defines Goshen as a Great American Community." Be sure to mark your calendars and get out to Goshen on July 1 and 2!