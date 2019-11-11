Hudson Valley residents have the opportunity to fill up their tank worry-free for an entire year.

How would you like to fuel up your vehicle all year long without having to pay one cent?

That's the offer being made to Hudson Valley drivers this month. It's all a part of the annual "Tanks-Giving" food drive held by the Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH. The morning radio show is broadcasting from a different gas station each week giving you a chance to win free gas for a year.

All you need to do is bring a bag of non-perishable food to donate to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley. While you drop off your donation you'll instantly enter to win a $1,000 gas card that will keep you filled up all year long.

The first two events happened at the Mobil Foam & Wash in Poughkeepsie and QuickChek in Newburgh. Over a dozen enormous boxes of food were collected as well as a mountain of cash donations. The Food Bank of the Hudson Valley can turn every dollar raised into four meals for a Hudson Valley family in need.

You can enter to win the year of free gas once at each event, so make sure to pick up some extra boxes and cans of food and mark the following locations on your calendar.

Friday 11/15: QuickChek in Middletown. 751-753 Route 211 East, Middletown, NY 10941

Friday 11/22: Flory’s in Fishkill. 5 Schuyler Blvd, Fishkill, NY 12524

The Boris & Robyn Show will broadcast live from each location from 6am to 10am. Just show up at any time during the show to drop off your food and enter to win a year's supply of free gas.

