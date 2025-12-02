New Casinos Approved for New York Area

License awarded for $8 billion Metropolitan Park casino and entertainment complex.

Metropolitan Park is a proposed $8 billion casino and entertainment complex by Hard Rock International and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, planned for the 50-acre parking lot surrounding Citi Field in Queens.

The project is competing for one of the three downstate New York casino licenses and aims to transform the area into a year-round destination featuring a Hard Rock casino, hotel, concert venue, food hall, and a 25-acre public park. The proposal includes creating thousands of jobs and is currently under review by the New York State Gaming Facility Location Board.

Resorts World New York City posted to social media Monday morning that the plan to build the $7.5 billion largest integrated resort in the U.S. has been approved by the Gaming Facility Location Board bringing them one step away from becoming NYC’s first table-game commercial casino with plans to have hundreds of table games ready by March 2026.

Big news for NYC! Resorts World New York City's $7.5B plan to build the largest integrated resort in the U.S. has just been approved by the Gaming Facility Location Board – the penultimate step toward bringing the first commercial casino to the city.

Resorts World plans to have hundreds of table games ready by March 2026. "Resorts World New York City's journey to this historic moment represents more than 15 years of work to generate jobs, revenue, and opportunities for our neighbors," said Robert DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East.

“Resorts World New York City’s journey to this historic moment represents more than 15 years of work to generate jobs, revenue, and opportunities for our neighbors,” said Robert DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East.

