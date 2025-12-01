This Is The Most Festive Drink In New York

New study reveals the most festive drinks in every U.S. state.

Coffeeness’ latest study reveals the most popular festive drinks in every U.S. state, based on an analysis of Google search trends. From the classic hot chocolate to the sophisticated espresso martini, America has revealed its clear winners — along with some unexpected regional favorites.

Here are Americans’ drinks of choice this holiday season:

Drink Number of States Hot Chocolate 13 Apple Cider 11 Espresso Martini 11 French 75 4 Amaretto Sour 4 Mimosa 2 Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso 2 Hot Toddy 1 Bellini 1 Winter Aperol Spritz 1

Arne Preuss, Coffeeness' founder, shared his commentary:

"The espresso martini's performance in this year's data represents one of the most significant shifts in American festive drinking culture we've seen in recent years. Having seen a revival in popularity just a few years ago, it's now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with beverages that have defined American holidays for generations."

Key Findings:

A Classic Never Dies with Hot Chocolate:

Hot chocolate emerged as the clear favorite, claiming the top spot in 13 states across the country. The classic comfort beverage dominates particularly in colder regions and maintains its status as the quintessential winter drink.

Apple Cider & Espresso Martini Take Joint Second Place:

Tied with the more modern espresso martini (11 states each), the tart and warming apple cider demonstrates remarkable staying power. States where apple cider is the most popular are top apple-producing states like Virginia, Idaho, North Carolina and Oregon.

French 75 and Amaretto Sour Emerge as Dark Horses:

Both the champagne-based French 75 and whiskey-forward amaretto sour claimed top spots in four states. The Amaretto Sour was voted the top festive drink in New York.

Regional Diversity:

The diversity of top drinks across states, ranging from the prosecco-infused winter Aperol Spritz to the cozy hot chocolate, shows intriguing variations in holiday drinking preferences.

What do you think Amaretto Sour being named the most festive drink in New York? It kinda caught me by surprise personally, but it also made me think of my late friend Frank Pallett (former owner of The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie). He loved his Amaretto Sours.

