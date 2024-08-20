New York State Police said that they pursued two suspects from Westchester County, that lead them on a high speed chase that took them through two counties. The chase took police on two of the areas busier state routes, and then ended with a crash on the New York Thruway.

Police said the driver is facing a number of charges, including 1st degree reckless endangerment, and DWAI while on drugs, according to a police report.

While this was not the case with this incident, sometimes authorities will call off pursuits. New York state currently does not have any No Chase Laws in effect, though sometimes police will call off a pursuit if the chase takes them through heavy traffic, or narrow residential roads. This is done to avoid any danger to innocent motorists.

Two Men Allegedly Lead Police on High Speed Chase Through Sullivan and Orange

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers out of Wurtsboro responded to a complaint of a grey convertible sedan operating at a slow rate of speed and failing to maintain its lane on Route 209 in the town of Mamakating.

State Police said they located a 2011 Mercedes Benz convertible traveling southbound on US-209, that the trooper witnessed swerving into oncoming traffic before swerving back into the southbound lane.

State Police stopped the vehicle and identified the two occupants. The driver was identified as a 45-year-old man from Yonkers, and a 27-year-old man from Tuckahoe as the passenger. However, while the trooper was speaking to the driver he placed the vehicle in drive and fled the scene.

The vehicle then entered State Route 17 traveling east at a high rate of speed, and the chase was on,

Troopers said that the suspects struck a marked State Police vehicle on State Route 17 in the town of Monroe and continued east. The pursuit continued eastbound and ended on the entrance ramp of Interstate 87 northbound when the Mercedes stuck an uninvolved vehicle.

Both suspects were both arrested and transported to Garnet Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, says State Police.