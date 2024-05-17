With Memorial Day weekend approaching, more law enforcement patrols will be out on the roads and highways across New York state. The increase in expected travel brings the potential increase for crashes, and even impaired drivers.

This is why police on the state and local level will be setting up sobriety checkpoints, as some who celebrate the long weekend may have had a few too many.

Police say one New York state man was busted driving way over the legal limit, and is now facing drunk driving charges. And by way over, police say the suspect was operating a vehicle while over three times the BAC limit.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over 3X BAC Limit

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers stopped a vehicle in Albany multiple violations Wednesday evening.

State Police said they identified the driver as a 22-year-old from Albany. The suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other violations, and was transported for processing, says officials.

State Police said the suspect blew a 0.26% BAC which is over three times the state's legal BAC level. The suspect was issued tickets and was released to a sober party, and is due back in court in early June.

According to Tilem & Associates, Aggravated DWI is committed when a person is caught operating a vehicle with a BAC of .18% or higher. However, Aggravated DWI, despite its enhanced penalties, is not a felony rather it is a misdemeanor, according to the firm's website.