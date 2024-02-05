Hudson Valley Man Allegedly Fought New York State Trooper On I-84

A scary incident unfolded when officials say a Hudson Valley man had a physical altercation with a trooper on one of the state's busiest highways. The fight started when State Police say they saw the man walking on the side of the road.

As it would turn out, State Police would learn the same man was out on bail from a previous arrest just a month back.

Even more alarming is the fact that the suspect tried to pull the trooper's gun from its holster during the altercation, says officials.

Suspect Allegedly Fought Trooper in I-84 Incident

The New York State Police said in a press release that a Trooper from the Middletown barracks responded to a call from Interstate 84, in the town of Wawayanda, for a report of a male walking on the interstate.

State police say they located the male and attempted to offer assistance, and identified him as a 24-year-old from the town of Wallkill. The suspect initially gave the trooper a fake name and continued to walk away, says the press release. When the trooper attempted to stop him, the suspect began to resist and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, State Police say the suspect attempted to gain control of the Trooper’s gun from his holster. The Trooper was eventually able to get the upper hand, with some assistance from a retired New York State Police Investigator, who drove up on the altercation and helped take the suspect into custody.

The Wallkill man was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, and Robbery 3rd degree, both felonies.

He was additionally charged with the misdemeanors False Impersonation, Resisting Arrest, and Obstruction of Governmental Administration. He was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond/$300,000 secured bond.