New York State Police To Increase Patrol On Roadways

New York remains one of the top destinations for holiday travel ,as millions of Americans will take to the roads in the coming days. With the increase in traffic comes a potential increase in the amount of crashes you'll see on the roads and highways.

Some may take to drinking this time of year more then usual.

The website of Sobo & Sobo: Personal Injury Attorneys says while at "big holiday parties for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other holiday celebrations, people may also drink more often than usual, leading to increased driving while inebriated."

New York State Police to Increase Patrol

The New York State Police said in a press release that they will participate a special enforcement crackdown as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative, that runs from Wednesday, December 13, 2023, through Monday, January 1, 2024.

Drivers across the state of New York can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on roadways.

State Police say in addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, Troopers in marked and unmarked vehicles will be watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers violating the “Move Over Law”.

During the 2022 crackdown, State Police say they arrested 453 people for DWI and issued 32,934 tickets, including 11,305 tickets for speeding, 912 for distracted driving, and 316 for the “Move Over Law.”