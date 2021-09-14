It’s already been 7 months since the Hudson Valley lost one their most loved musician, Joe Beesmer. It seems like yesterday, yet it seems like forever ago. Joe passed away in February after contracting covid, and it was a major loss for his family, friends and the community. The Hudson Valley music scene hasn’t been the same without Joe, that’s for sure.

After Joe passed, his wife Tina, his friends and bandmates all knew that they had to honor this great man in some way. So, planning began for the Joe Beesmer Memorial Concert. They scheduled it for September, hoping that covid would be a thing of the past by that time. During the planning, people were volunteering from all directions. Bands were coming forward wanting to play and honor Joe. People offered to bring food and make donations. It was going to be a great event!

Unfortunately, covid is not a thing of the past, and the Hudson Valley has seen a resurgence over the past couple of months. That’s bad news for the memorial concert, but it will go on. It just will not happen this month. The organizers of the concert have decided that it’s better to be safe than sorry, and they’ve decided to postpone the concert for a couple of months.

The new date for the Joe Beesmer Memorial Concert is Saturday, Nov. 20. It’s going to be a memorial and a celebration of the life of one of the most talented, kindest, and well loved musicians to ever grace the Hudson Valley. Keep the date open. It’s the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and I think we can all agree that we’re thankful to have known Joe.

