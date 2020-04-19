Medical Supply Donation Benefits Vassar Brothers Hospital

A generous donation from a Hudson Valley business to the frontline staff at Vassar Brothers Hospital is another example of the community coming together to help fight COVID-19.

Gasland Petroleum contributed 2,000 protective masks and 2,000 medical gowns to equip doctors, nurses and other critical medical staff with the personal protective equipment they need.

Founder and CEO of Gasland Majed 'Mitch' Nesheiwat is a longtime Dutchess County resident and their goal was to express their appreciation to the local medical staff putting themselves at risk every day to save lives. Nesheiwat encouraged other local residents to contribute where they can, 'to hospitals, local food pantries, shelters, the American Red Cross, or even purchasing gift cards from local retailers or restaurants to provide financial support during mandated closures.'

Gasland Petroleum owns or supplies more than 100 retail gas and convenience stores across the Hudson Valley operating a number of different brands like Shell, ExxonMobil, and Gulf to name a few.

For more information on what and how to donate to the medical professionals at Nuvance Health, you can link up HERE.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: