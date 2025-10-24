Ben’s Fresh Honors Meat Loaf With A Special Sandwich Offering

Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, NY brings back popular "Bat Out of Hell" sandwich for the weekend in honor of classic album's anniversary.

Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, NY proudly serves up some of New York’s best burgers, hot dogs, comfort food, ice cream & desserts and voted Best Burger in the Hudson Valley for Battle of the Battle of the Best 2025 for their Benny Burger. (a consistent winner each year).

They were also the winner of Best Ice Cream in the Battle of the Best for 2025. Ben's Fresh was voted as having the Best Burger in the Hudson Valley scoring 56% of votes this year in the 2025 Battle of the Best. They have also been named One of New York's Best Burgers.

We reported this week on Bearsville Theater in Woodstock remembering recording of Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell, the classic album was released this week 47 years ago in 1977 (Oct. 21, 1977). One of the best selling albums of all time, Bat Out of Hell was recorded right here in the Hudson Valley and has sold an estimated 40 million copies worldwide making it one of the best selling albums in the history of recorded music.

Popular "Bat Out of Hell" Sandwich Returns to Menu at Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, NY

With the "Bat Out of Hell" anniversary and Halloween just around the corner, Chef Bobby at Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis is bringing back the "Bat Out of Hell". Bobby tells us, "One of our most popular specials this time of year !! It started as a Meatloaf grilled cheese back in 2018 in 2021 we changed it into a burrito (by accident lol) and it became a overnight sensation!!!"

The sandwich sounds amazing as its a spicy Meatloaf burrito loaded with waffle fries, banana peppers, Spice Benny Sauce, cheddar, and pepper jack. Yes please! Get out to Ben's Fresh this weekend and pick up a "Bat Out of Hell"!

