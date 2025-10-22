Famed Hudson Valley Theater Remembers Recording of Best Selling Album

Bearsville Theater remembers classic Meat Loaf Bat Out of Hell album released this week in 1977.

For me, Meat Loaf's music has always held a special place in my heart. From a little child going through my dad's record collection and discovering the Bat Out of Hell record with the totally cool looking motorcycle on the cover. I would soon listen to the album and realize what a masterpiece it was from beginning to end. Fast forward many years later to 1993 and I'm in high school.

Getting to meet the man himself some years back in NYC was a highlight of my life.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Meatloaf's Bat Out of Hell was recorded during 1975-1976 in various studios including here in the Hudson Valley at Bearsville Studios in Woodstock. The album was released in Oct. 1977 on Cleveland International/Epic Records and it has sold over 43 million copies worldwide making it one of the best selling albums in the history of recorded music. Rolling Stone magazine ranked Bat Out of Hell No. 343 on their list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. The Bat Out of Hell trilogy includes Bat Out of Hell, Bat Out of Hell 2: Back into Hell, and Bat Out of Hell3: The Monster is Loose. Meat Loaf was incomparable. An absolute legend that is sorely missed by so many.

Bearsville Theater acknowledged the anniversary of Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell with Today in Bearsville History on social media including a picture of the classic album and a photo of Meat Loaf with daughter Pearl and son in law Scott Ian (of Anthrax) with daughter taken in front of Bearsville Theater from some years back.

TODAY IN BEARSVILLE HISTORYMeatloaf’s Bat Out Of Hell was released 47 years ago today!

In 1977, Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman recorded Bat Out of Hell at Bearsville Studios. Produced by Todd Rundgren, the album’s mix of operatic rock and theatrical storytelling became one of the best-selling records of all time.

From those sessions in the Catskills to global superstardom, Bat Out of Hell stands as a timeless piece of Bearsville history.

Get our free mobile app