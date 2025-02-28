New York McDonald’s Restaurant Will Now ID Customers

A New York McDonald's is asking for ID and nobody under 20 is allowed to enter unless accompanied by a parent.

McDonald's is one of the world's largest and most recognizable fast-food chains. It was founded in 1940 by Richard and Maurice McDonald in San Bernardino, California, initially as a drive-in restaurant. However, it was Ray Kroc, a milkshake machine salesman, who helped turn McDonald's into the global franchise powerhouse it is today. Kroc joined the company in 1954, bought the McDonald brothers out, and expanded the brand rapidly through franchising.

Today, McDonald's operates over 39,000 restaurants worldwide in more than 100 countries. The company is known for its iconic menu items, such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, McChicken, and French fries. McDonald's also offers breakfast items, salads, and beverages, along with seasonal and region-specific items in different countries.

According to The Sun, a McDonald's in Brooklyn, NY is now asking certain diners to show proof of age and thee crackdown will mean even certain adults will be barred from the premises unless they comply with the checks.

The restaurant manager has said that the restaurant has been plagued with crime, claiming groups of teens have hurled ice at shoppers and snatched food meant for Uber Eats customers. A note has been put on the door informing diners that those under the age of 20 are not allowed to enter unless they are with a parent and have proper identification, as reported by The New York Post.

The McDonald's restaurant is hoping that the new policy will help control incidents, as the restaurant has been riddled with crime in recent years. In 2011, a man, 18, was shot in the head as he was going into the restaurant. And, the next year, a manager allegedly assaulted a woman in a food-related argument.

Some have reacted about the craziness of the policy. “Over 20 is crazy,” a diner said. “18-20 yr olds can go vote but not go to the McDonald’s LMFAO.” Another said, "20 to buy a burger and fries is crazyyy."

Others have called for similar measures at McDonald’s establishments across New York. What are your thoughts on this? Should McDonald's restaurants in the Hudson Valley star rolling out the same policy?

