A Hudson Valley McDonald's is giving Ronald the middle finger and offering up the McRib before its official return.

While the rest of the country waits patiently, fast food fans in the Hudson Valley are stuffing their faces with the most sought-after sandwich of all time.

According to reports, the McRib is set to make its triumphant return to McDonald's franchises across the country on Tuesday, December 3. But right now, the saucy sandwich is already being sold at two McDonald's locations with the same Hudson Valley owner.

McRib Makes Surprise Appearance in Hudson Valley

Last week a not-so-subtle clue was posted on a Facebook page operated by the McDonald's on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls. The November 20 message stated,

We're busy ordering extra napkins...trust us, your(sic) going to need them. Wait till you see why...

A similar message also appeared on the Facebook page for the new Poughkeepsie McDonalds on Route 9 near Price Chopper.

Then, on Monday, November 26 the McRib suddenly appeared on advertisement signs at both locations, eight days before the sandwich's official return.

Rebellious Hudson Valley McDonald's Continue to Break the Rules

This is not the first time this McDonald's franchise has strayed from corporate and offered up menu items before their official rollout. Last month, the Poughkeepsie and Wappingers restaurants spoiled the release of the much-rumored Chicken Big Mac. While McDonald's refused to acknowledge the release of the poultry version of its classic burger, the local owners went so far as to post images of it on their Facebook page and begin selling it before it was even announced.

In February, the restaurants also jumped the gun on the release of the seasonal Shamrock Shake, putting it on the menu weeks early.

While the premature release of the McRib may be a thorn in the side of the corporate bigwigs at McDonald's, Hudson Valley residents are benefiting from an extra week of barbecue goodness.

Those who don't want to wait for the McRib's official rollout will need to visit the McDonald's locations in Poughkeepsie and Wappingers in person to order it. The bootleg sandwiches won't be available on the restaurant's app until the McRib's official release next week.

