Krispy Kreme Arrives in the Hudson Valley; Where to Find Them

Krispy Kreme Donuts are now available in the Hudson Valley, just in time for Fat Tuesday.

The nearest Krispy Kreme store used to be over an hour away, but now those sweet, fresh and fluffy donuts are right here in the Hudson Valley to enjoy whenever you want.

The last time Krispy Kreme was available in the Hudson Valley was over 20 years ago when the donut company opened a huge bakery on Route 211 in Middletown, New York. Unfortunately, financial troubles caused Krispy Kreme to downsize its shops, leading to the closure of the Hudson Valley location just two years after opening.

Since then, anyone who craved Krispy Kreme would have to travel an hour and a half to the nearest location. Youth sports teams and schools capitalized on the rarity of Krispy Kreme, hosting fundraisers with the donut company. Organizers would take orders from donors and then travel over state lines to pick up fresh donuts to sell by the boxful, with profits benefiting local kids.

Krispy Kreme Donuts Arrive in New York

On Tuesday, fresh Krispy Kreme donuts became permanently available in the Hudson Valley once again. Thanks to a new partnership with McDonald's, the company is now making fresh-baked donuts available at locations across New York State. According to the Wall Street Journal, Krispy Kreme products are now for sale at 500 New York McDonald's locations.

Last year, Krispy Kreme announced that the company would sell its famous donuts at over 12,000 McDonald's restaurants by the end of 2025. The baked goods are made at nearby Krispy Kreme stores and delivered fresh to McDonald's locations daily.

Where to Find Krispy Kreme Donuts in the Hudson Valley

On Tuesday, we were able to purchase Krispy Kreme donuts at McDonald's locations on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and Wappingers Falls. Signs promoting the new partnership were front and center at both the drive-thru and counter.

Customers can choose between Krispy Kreme's original glazed donut, chocolate iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced filled with cream. Individual donuts are $2.29 for glazed and $2.59 for the chocolate versions. McDonald's is also offering half-dozen boxes of glazed for $12.99 and a variety box for $13.99.

As of Wednesday, Krispy Kreme donuts have been added to the McDonald's app, so you can check the availability at your local restaurant and even order ahead.

For the sake of journalism, we picked up a box of glazed at McDonald's in Poughkeepsie to compare them to donuts recently enjoyed at the Krispy Kreme flagship store in Times Square last month. I'm happy to report that these are the real deal. Unlike those disappointing pre-packaged Krispy Kreme donuts that can be found in some gas stations, these were obviously freshly baked with the company's signature light and fluffy texture. While I suggest popping them in the microwave for ten seconds for that hot-out-of-the-oven experience, they're everything you'd expect them to be right out of the box.

