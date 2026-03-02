Big Arch Hits Hudson Valley; Is it Worth the Hype?

McDonald's newest burger has already hit some Hudson Valley locations and customers are weighing in on whether it lives up to the hype.

The Big Arch has quietly become a legend among fast food fans. The burger was added to menus at McDonald's in Canada and Europe over the past year and Americans who've tried it have been waiting for the day it would come to the States.

What is the Big Arch Burger?

The Big Arch isn't a clone of the Big Mac or a deluxe Chicken sandwich. It’s a completely different creation of its own. The new menu item consists of two beef patties roughly the size of what you’d find on a Quarter Pounder, melted white cheddar, lettuce, pickles, crispy and raw onions, and a tangy new “Big Arch Sauce.” All of it sits on a new poppy-seed and sesame-seed bun.

Big Arch Drops Early in the Hudson Valley

Originally planned for a March 3 release, the Big Arch appeared early at a few Hudson Valley McDonald's locations late last week. Signs for the new burger could be seen at some drive-thrus and the item has even been made available for pre-order on the app at select Hudson Valley restaurants.

We were able to get our hands on one at the McDonald's on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, across from the Home Depot and were blown away by this new burger creation.

We Taste-Test the Big Arch Burger

The burger is massive. With almost a half-pound of meat, it's a lot to take in when you open the cardboard container, but the Big Arch's toppings are what really set it apart from other burgers.

The sandwich had a generous amount of raw onions on top, under the lettuce and pickles, as well as a layer of crispy onions on the bottom. The much-talked-about Arch Sauce also lives up to the hype. Described as a smokier version of Thousand Island dressing, I picked up tastes of dijon mustard mixed with mayonnaise, which blended nicely with the crisp flavor of those crispy onions.

While my 14-year-old was able to devour the Big Arch in one sitting, I was only able to eat about half of mine before hitting the wall. At over 1,000 calories, that is probably a good thing.

While I won't make the Big Arch part of my regular diet, the sandwich is pretty delicious and something I know I'll be craving again in the future. I can understand why those who've had it in other countries haven't been able to stop talking about it.

Have you tried the Big Arch yet? If so, what were your thoughts? You can drop a comment on our Facebook page or text us using our free mobile app.

