Poughkeepsie McDonald’s Confirms It’ll Offer New Secret Sandwich

A "game-changing" new fast food sandwich is coming to the Hudson Valley. Will you be first in line to try it?

Fast food restaurants are famous for experimenting with new and bizarre menu items. While some are total flops like the McPizza and the black-bunned Halloween Whopper, others such as the McRib and Popeye's Spicy Chicken Sandwich have been home runs.

Now, a new sandwich that has reportedly scored off the charts in some test markets is ready to be unleashed at select local McDonald's restaurants.

McDonald's UK McDonald's UK loading...

Are You Ready For the Chicken Big Mac?

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that McDonald's was ready to launch a chicken version of its iconic Big Mac. The sandwich had previously been tested in the Miami area and released in the United Kingdom. Those who've eaten it say it's a total "game-changer". As its name implies, the sandwich substitutes crispy chicken patties for beef smothered with special sauce and topped with lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions sandwiched between a double sesame seed bun. Apparently, McDonald's anticipates this to be a huge hit, keeping its rollout top secret.

Well now, the Poughkeepsie McDonald's has let the cat out of the bag by posting an image of the rumored sandwich on social media with the message "Something is coming to Poughkeepsie real soon!"

This particular McDonald's location near the Price Chopper on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie has a history of releasing menu items early and offering rare McDonald's items for sale. Earlier this year, the McDonald's location released the chain's iconic Shamrock Shake days before the rest of the country and has also boasted about being one of the few restaurants to stock the elusive Ronald McDonald Birthday Cake.

No further details about the sandwich's release date were given, but we can say with almost certainty that this confirms the Chicken Big Mac is really coming and that we'll be able to taste it right here in the Hudson Valley very soon.

