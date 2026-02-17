Spring Flavor Returns to Hudson Valley McDonald’s Locations

If you're desperate for a sign that spring is near, there's no need to look any further than your local McDonald's drive-thru today.

With the Hudson Valley still blanketed in snow, it's about time we had some good news. Over a foot and a half of snowfall, followed by a never-ending barrage of sub-zero temperatures, has left the region in a deep freeze. From broken mailboxes to ice dams, this winter has been pretty miserable.

Signs of Spring Begin to Emerge in Hudson Valley

On Monday, the welcome sound of melting snow dripping from roofs was heard throughout the Hudson Valley. The trend is expected to continue, with temperatures expected to be above freezing for the rest of this week.

The weather shift coincides with the beginning of Lent, which means Easter is just around the corner. Fish fries at the local fire department and Cadbury eggs on the shelves means that spring is closer than ever.

But there's one flavor that really gives that feeling that winter is starting to disappear.

Iconic Flavor Returns to Hudson Valley McDonald's Today

Surprise! The Shamrock Shake is back at McDonald’s starting today, February 17 at most Hudson Valley McDonald's locations.

For many, that bright green frozen treat is an unofficial countdown to spring.

The Shamrock Shake first debuted at McDonald’s in 1970, and believe it or not, it wasn’t originally mint-flavored. Early versions of the shake were lemon-lime before the now-famous mint recipe took over.

Over the years, McDonald’s has tweaked the formula, adjusted the color, and even expanded the lineup. In 2020, the chain introduced the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which quickly became a fan favorite and is also returning this week.

Shamrock Shake has Special Meaning in the Hudson Valley

For some families here in the Hudson Valley, grabbing the first Shamrock Shake of the season is a time-honored tradition. It means that the annual Dutchess County St. Patrick's Day Parade is right around the corner, which usually marks a distinct change in the weather.

This year's parade will take place on March 7, which is just over two weeks away. So enjoy those minty shakes as we dream of warmer weather in the Hudson Valley.

