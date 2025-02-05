It's the most wonderful time of the year!

For lovers of the Shamrock Shake, you're in luck! The minty milkshake is back at McDonald's nationwide starting February 10th until March 23rd.

The seasonal green treat returning is a sign that Spring is on the way. I say we eliminate Groundhog day, and use the Shamrock Shake returning instead, to determine if Spring comes early or not. If we let a rodent determine the weather, would it be so far-fetched to have a milkshake returning do the same? I digress.

Officially, the shake returns on February 10th around the country.

This year is a little different, since it marks the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake Fundraiser, where Mickey D's raised funds to build the first Ronald McDonald House. Fittingly, they actually partnered with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 1974 to create the RMHC initiative. Maybe the Shamrock Shake will bring them some good luck for this year's Super Bowl?

For those unfamiliar, the Ronald McDonald House is a charity that provides hospital-area housing and other services at sites around the country to families with ill or injured children. For every Shamrock Shake purchased from Feb. 10 to Mar. 23 at participating McDonald’s, 25 cents will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities. They have a goal of raising $5 million, which could provide 50,000 overnight stays for families staying at RMHC programs.

McDonald's is also bringing back a character many of us haven't seen in decades.

Credit to: McDonald's.com

That's right! It's Uncle O'Grimacey; Grimace's Irish Uncle is back for the first time since 1975 to promote the Shamrock Shake and raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The full story of Uncle O'Grimacey returning is on the McDonald's Corporate Website.

"This Shamrock Season celebration came to life when Grimace stumbled upon his family’s original Shamrock Shake recipe. That discovery sparked Grimace to reconnect with his vibrant, joyful, and generous uncle, Uncle O’Grimacey. Inspired to reunite with Grimace and support his favorite Charity’s 50th milestone, Uncle O’Grimacey packed his bags and embarked on a journey from Sham Rock, Ireland. Now that he's here, Uncle O’Grimacey is traveling coast-to-coast, spreading Shamrock cheer with fans everywhere and celebrating RMHC and their mission to keep families together."

This Instagram post will give you a better idea of how Uncle O'Grimacey and Grimace reunited for this years Shamrock Shake launch.

Credit to: McDonald's Instagram

Keep an eye out in the next week or so, for the Shamrock Shake to return to your local McDonald's! And remember, 25 cents from each shake purchased goes to helping sick kids around the country! Sounds like a "win win" to me. You get the minty deliciousness of a shamrock shake, and you're helping those in need.