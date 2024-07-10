As summertime continues, many national food chains will shake up their menus by adding various seasonal options. McDonald's recently announced that they're bringing back "everyone's favorite sandwich" to locations across New York state for a limited time offer.

With McDonald's also currently offering a $5 dollar value meal, to help combat the much-publicized rising costs of dining out, the fast food giant continues to make moves as competition from other newer chains, such as Shake Shack, grows.

McDonald's Locations in New York State

McDonald's has numerous stores across New York State and the Hudson Valley. According to Scrape Hero, McDonald's has 575 locations in New York state as of late 2023.

Everyone's Favorite Sandwich Returns to New York

WETM reports that the McDonald’s Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and the Smoky BLT Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese will both be returning to New York state stores and beyond.

McDonald's describes the menu options as a quarter-pound beef patty, American cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, tomato, shredded lettuce and a “special, smoky BLT sauce” on a toasted sesame seed bun.

The sandwiches will be available starting on July 10, according to WETM.

Better Burgers Coming to McDonald's?

McDonald's had announced in 2023 that they were making huge upgrades to their burgers, which would become available at all locations by 2024.

This would mean adding "softer buns", and "perfectly melted cheese," as well as onions added to the grill as the burgers cook, says the company. McDonald's had also promised even more Big Mac sauce for their burgers at all their locations in New York State and beyond.

The move comes as the company tries to hold on to key markets as newer competitors like Shake Shack, Five Guys, and In-N-Out have taken away customers through the years.

