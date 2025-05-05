New York State Police say they have arrested a man who attacked a victim after a road rage dispute. The suspect allegedly followed the other person to a home in New York state, where authorities say the suspect assaulted the victim with a glass object.

Officials say the suspect is now facing the charges of second degree assault, and third degree criminal possession of a weapon. The suspect was arraigned and then remanded to the a correctional facility where he is being held without bail.

New York State Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threw Glass At Person's Head In Road Rage

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 30, state troopers with the assistance of the Hudson Falls Police Department arrested a 39-year-old man of Rensselaer, New York, on a warrant.

Troopers report that on April 7, they responded to a home in Moreau, for the reports of an assault. The investigation determined the suspect and the victim, who are unknown to each other, were reportedly involved in a road rage incident that began in South Glens Falls.

Troopers say that the suspect allegedly followed the victim to the location, and when they exited their vehicle, the suspect threw a glass object at the victim, which subsequently hit them in the head. The suspect then reportedly struck the victim multiple times with his hands before a bystander broke up the altercation, according to police.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. On April 28, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect by the Moreau Town Court as a result of the investigation.

On April 30, the Hudson Fall Police Department says that they located and arrested the suspect.

