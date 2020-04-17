Mastodon Skeleton Discovered Near Newburgh Headed for Smithsonian

YouTube/Smithsonian American Art Museum

A 14,000-year-old mastodon skeleton discovered near Newburgh is headed for the Smithsonian Institute.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.

Read more:

Categories: Articles, The Boris and Robyn Show
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top