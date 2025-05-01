WPDH At Marshall Machinery Kubota Orange Days Event In Middletown

WPDH Live broadcast set for Marshall Machinery in Middletown, NY.

Marshall Machinery is a family-owned, authorized Kubota dealer headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Established in 1961, the company has grown into a leading provider of agricultural, construction, and outdoor power equipment across New York and Pennsylvania.

Marshall Machinery operates six locations: Honesdale (PA), Middletown (NY), Tannersville (PA), Belvidere (NJ), Clarks Summit (PA), Millstone (NJ) and Binghamton (NY). The company has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions, including the purchase of Goodrich Implement in 2021 .​

Marshall Machinery holds the prestigious Kubota Elite Dealer status, reflecting its commitment to excellence in customer service and operational performance. Under the leadership of Earl J. Marshall, the company has experienced significant growth, including the addition of new locations and product lines such as Kobelco, Link-Belt, Rayco, Morbark, Ventrac, Scag, Gravely, and Pequea

WPDH Live Broadcast – Kubota Orange Days at Marshall Machinery (Middletown, NY)

Saturday, May 3rd | 9AM–11AM

3207 Route 6, Middletown, NY

Big deals. Great food. Tons of prizes. Family fun all set for this weekend at all 7 Marshall Machinery locations, and we'll be at the Middletown location from 9-11am for a live remote broadcast.

Free, family-friendly open house with food, fun, and huge Kubota savings

Test drive Kubota tractors, zero-turn mowers, and RTVs

Live equipment demos and ride & drives throughout the day

Attendees receive a coupon worth up to $500 off a qualifying future equipment purchase

off a qualifying future equipment purchase 10% off all in-stock fluids and filters

all in-stock fluids and filters $50 service coupon for all attendees

for all attendees Enter the Lucky Number Game – guess the right 5-digit number to win their choice of a Kubota BX23S , RTV-X1100 , or $25,000 cash

– guess the right 5-digit number to win their choice of a , , or Bring the whole family and enjoy a fun-filled day with the Marshall Machinery team.

See ya this Saturday at Marshall Machinery in Middletown with WPDH!

