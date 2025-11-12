New Italian Coffee Cafe and Roastery Opens in Hudson Valley

A new Hudson Valley cafe is blending coffee culture with local flavor.

The Hudson Valley takes its coffee pretty seriously. From the artisan roasters in Beacon and Kingston to the cozy neighborhood spots in New Paltz and Rhinebeck, every town seems to have its own go-to cafe where locals gather for their morning fix.

Now there’s a new name to add to that list.

A New Stop for Coffee Lovers in Marlboro, NY

A new café and roastery called Fermata officially opened its doors on Tuesday in Marlboro, bringing a little Italian soul to Route 9W. The team behind the shop describes Fermata as a place to “pause and reconnect.” It’s a fitting name since in Italian, fermata means “a pause of unspecified length” on a musical note or rest.

The held its grand opening on Veterans Day, marking the occasion by giving free coffee to veterans. Inside, the space is described as a mix between an Italian espresso bar and a Hudson Valley market, offering everything from cappuccinos and matcha lattes to locally made pastries and breads.

Local Ingredients, Local Makers

Fermata is as much about community as it is about coffee. Their menu highlights ingredients from right here in the Hudson Valley, including honey from Mid-Hudson Hives in Marlboro, apples from Prospect Hill Orchards in Milton, and sourdough bread from Gardiner Bakehouse. Even their loose-leaf teas come from The Ridge in New Paltz.

Along with drinks, visitors can shop for local goods like whipped honey, French apple pie granola, and sourdough chocolate chip cookies, each made by small Hudson Valley businesses.

The Fermata Experience

Fermata’s founders say they approach coffee like mixologists, focusing on enhancing the natural flavor of each roast rather than masking it. Their menu includes familiar favorites like cappuccinos, lattes, and cortados, as well as creative “specials” inspired by local flavors.

The goal, they say, is to serve “the best version of what you already love” while giving Marlboro residents a warm, welcoming space to slow down.

Fermata Café & Roastery is located at 1313 Route 9W in Marlboro, NY. You link to their socials and learn more at Fermata's website.

