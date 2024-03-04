Discover The Excitement: Mazzstock Returns To Marlboro, New York

Dates unveiled for 2024 Mazzstock Music Festival.

Mazzstock was started back in 2008 by Marlboro, NY resident "Big Lee" Mazzola and it has grown so much over the years that its earned the unofficial title of "New York's Biggest Small Music Festival". The festival features an eclectic mix of music each year (rock, blues, jam bands, reggae, country and more).

Last year's Mazzstock Festival featured A big highlight with Pink Floyd tribute project The Dark Side of the Hudson (members of some of Nyack, New York's prominent bands & singer/songwriters) performing Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon for its 50th anniversary, along with Wish You Were Here in their entirety. Other perfromers included co-headliner Dead Meat (Grateful Dead tribute), Mazzstock All Stars, Alpha Male Gorillas, Junket, Jason Gisser Band, Fred Zepplin, Conquer at Will and many others.

3 Days, 2 stages, One Love, No Worries. Mazzstock has become one of the most popular area music festivals since it began in 2008 and it gets bigger and better each year. Mazzstock's catchphrase is 3 more days of peace, love and music but Its actually a 4 day event (not 3) with the first day being a pre-party which also includes live music.



Mazzstock 2024 Dates Unveiled

The dates have been announced for this summer's Mazzstock Festival. Mark your calendars Aug. 1st through 4th and while the lineup hasn't been revealed yet for this year's event, tickets are on sale now. Lineup to be announced soon. In addition to the live music, expect campfire jams, flow artists, live art, Yoga, and pleanty of food and craft vendors. Camping is permitted at Mazzstock. More information and tickets can be found at the Mazzstock website here.

Always a rockin' good time, get ready for Mazzstock 2024! 5 months and counting.

