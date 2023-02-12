Free Trees for Earth Day? Marlboro NY Library Has Special Program

Is it too soon or the wrong time to think about planting trees? There are many reasons that people plant trees. Trees can be planted for shade, for food, or to sit under on a hot summer day.

Another reason to plant trees? Earth Day. Think about it, trees benefit people by cleaning our air and giving us shade, and in some cases bearing fruit. Earth Day is April 22 each year. Want to plant a tree?

How is Marlboro Free Library in Marlboro New York helping kids to plant trees this Earth Day?

The Marlboro Free Library has teamed up with Neighborhood Forest.org to make it possible for kids to plant tree seedlings this year for Earth Day 2023. Parents or guardians will need to sign each child up in advance. At the time of sign up, you are given the option to contribute $5 to offset the cost of trees, but it is not required.

When will the trees arrive and where can you pick them up?

The trees are expected to arrive shortly before the April 22, Earth Day. The pickup point for the trees will be the Marlboro Free Library, located on Route 9 W in Marlboro New York.

