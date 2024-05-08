Mazzstock 2024: The Ultimate Music Festival Experience In Marlboro

Full lineup announced for this year's festival in Ulster County, NY.

Mazzstock was started back in 2008 by Marlboro, NY resident "Big Lee" Mazzola and it has grown so much over the years that its earned the unofficial title of "New York's' Biggest Small Music Festival". The festival features an eclectic mix of music each year (rock, blues, jam bands, reggae, country and more), and this year is no exception.

3 Days, 2 stages, One Love, No Worries. Mazzstock has become one of the most popular area music festivals since it began in 2008 and it gets bigger and better each year. Mazzstock's catchphrase is 3 more days of peace, love and music but Its actually a 4 day event (not 3) with the first day being a pre-party which also includes live music.

The dates for Mazzstock 2024 were unveiled in March, with details that the event will include live music, campfire jams, flow artists, live art, Yoga, and plenty of food and craft vendors. The lineup was finally revealed last week, and its great lineup with many favorites returning when the event takes place Aug. 1-4 at Mazzstock Field, 35 Hampton Rd in Marlboro, NY.

Mazzstock 2024 Lineup

Mazzstock Facebook Mazzstock Facebook loading...

A big highlight of this year's Mazzstock Festival will be the return of the headlining Pink Floyd tribute project with The Dark Side of the Hudson (members of some of Nyack, New York's prominent bands & singer/songwriters) performing Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, along with Animals. Both albums will be performed in their entirety.

Get our free mobile app

Other highlights will include the returning favorites Dead Meat (Grateful Dead tribute), along with Mazzstock All Stars, Alpha Male Gorillas, Junket, Jason Gisser Band, Fred Zepplin, plus Muscle Shoals (Allman Brothers tribute) and so many more! The weekend festivities will kick off Thursday with the Thursday Night Hoe Down and Country Night with Hillbilly Parade and more along with the Late night Silent Disco hosted by MindChurch. More information and tickets can be found at Mazzstock website here.



Pink Floyd Album Art: The Stories Behind 19 Trippy LP Covers Typically created by designers associated with London-based Hipgnosis, the images work on a parallel track to frame the band's impish humor, wild imagination, sharp commentary and flair for the absurd. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso