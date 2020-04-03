Marist Postpones Commencement Ceremony

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marist College has made the decision to postpone its commencement ceremony for the class of 2020.

In a letter sent to seniors, Marist President Dennis J. Murray informed students that the commencement ceremonies will be postponed. President Murray stated:

It saddens me to inform you that we must postpone commencement. Marist’s commencement ceremonies will not be held on May 22-23. I use the phrase “postpone commencement” because we fully intend to hold one. At this time, I can’t tell you the exact date or location, but you will have a commencement! In the meantime, we’ll find other ways to celebrate your many achievements and create memorable moments for the senior class.

Walking across that stage after completing four years or more of school is a major highlight for many of these students. I couldn't imagine working so hard to have that moment and have it taken away from a situation like this.

Luckily, the Marist commencement will take place eventually, and these students will get a chance to walk across that stage and accept their diploma and have their hard work acknowledged.

President Murray finished his letter to students by saying:

As you complete your courses online, I urge you to stay close to your classmates through social media and video conference platforms. Also, don’t forget to simply pick up the phone and call your classmates. During these trying times, it’s more important than ever for us to maintain the sense of community for which Marist is so well known. Be strong, stay well, and we’ll get through this together

The last few months of your senior year should be filled with making memories and excitement, not uncertainty and disruption. While there is not a rescheduled date for the commencement at this time, at least the students know they'll get their chance.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: