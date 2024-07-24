Face To Face: Remembering Epic Giants Stadium Show Of ’94
30 years ago (July 24, 1994) we witnessed an epic show at Giants Stadium.
Beginning in 1994, Elton John toured extensively with Billy Joel on a series of Face to Face tours, bringing together the two great piano man. They were the longest running and most successful concert tandem in pop music history. During these shows, the two played their own songs, each other's songs and performed duets.
This young 17 yr old was excited to see these two legends perform together at Giants Stadium in Wast Rutherford, New Jersey. I went with my older brother Frank who had gotten me a ticket and the seats were awesome! We also took a limo to the show. The tour played 5 nights in Jersey, and I was there on the second night.
The 5 shows at Giants Stadium drew nearly 300,000 people total and grossed around $15 million. It was an amazing concert. Check out the incredible 34 song set list below. Were you at the show? Or any of the shows on the original Face to Face tour back in 1994?
Set List from Elton John and Billy Joel Giants Stadium July 24, 1994
Elton John and Billy Joel
- Yankee Doodle Dandy (traditional cover)
- Your Song
- Honesty
- Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me
Elton John
5. Philadelphia Freedom
6. Take Me to the Pilot
7. Levon
8. Rocket Man
9. Simple Life
10. The One
11. New York State of Mind (Billy Joel cover)
12. Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
13. I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues
14. Can You Feel the Love Tonight
15. Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting
16. Pinball Wizard (Who cover)
Billy Joel
17. I Go to Extremes
18. Pressure
19. The Ballad of Billy the Kid
20. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John cover)
21. Scenes From an Italian Restaurant
22. My Life
23. Goodnight Saigon
24. Lullaby (Goodnight, My Angel)
25. The River of Dreams
26. We Didn't Start the Fire
27. It's Still Rock and Roll to Me
28. Only the Good Die Young
29. Big Shot
Elton John and Billy Joel
30. You May Be Right
31. Bennie and the Jets
Encore:
32. A Hard Day's Night (Beatles cover)
33. Candle in the Wind
34. Piano Man
