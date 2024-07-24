Face To Face: Remembering Epic Giants Stadium Show Of ’94

30 years ago (July 24, 1994) we witnessed an epic show at Giants Stadium.

Beginning in 1994, Elton John toured extensively with Billy Joel on a series of Face to Face tours, bringing together the two great piano man. They were the longest running and most successful concert tandem in pop music history. During these shows, the two played their own songs, each other's songs and performed duets.

This young 17 yr old was excited to see these two legends perform together at Giants Stadium in Wast Rutherford, New Jersey. I went with my older brother Frank who had gotten me a ticket and the seats were awesome! We also took a limo to the show. The tour played 5 nights in Jersey, and I was there on the second night.

attachment-Elton-Billy Ticket NJ loading...

The 5 shows at Giants Stadium drew nearly 300,000 people total and grossed around $15 million. It was an amazing concert. Check out the incredible 34 song set list below. Were you at the show? Or any of the shows on the original Face to Face tour back in 1994?

Set List from Elton John and Billy Joel Giants Stadium July 24, 1994

Elton John and Billy Joel

Yankee Doodle Dandy (traditional cover) Your Song Honesty Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me

Elton John

5. Philadelphia Freedom

6. Take Me to the Pilot

7. Levon

8. Rocket Man

9. Simple Life

10. The One

11. New York State of Mind (Billy Joel cover)

12. Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

13. I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues

14. Can You Feel the Love Tonight

15. Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

16. Pinball Wizard (Who cover)

Billy Joel

17. I Go to Extremes

18. Pressure

19. The Ballad of Billy the Kid

20. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John cover)

21. Scenes From an Italian Restaurant

22. My Life

23. Goodnight Saigon

24. Lullaby (Goodnight, My Angel)

25. The River of Dreams

26. We Didn't Start the Fire

27. It's Still Rock and Roll to Me

28. Only the Good Die Young

29. Big Shot

Elton John and Billy Joel

30. You May Be Right

31. Bennie and the Jets

Get our free mobile app

Encore:

32. A Hard Day's Night (Beatles cover)

33. Candle in the Wind

34. Piano Man

Billy Joel's Highland Falls, New York Retreat for Sale The home where Billy Joel wrote New York State of Mind and Summer, Highland Falls is up for sale. Gallery Credit: Boris

Billy Joel Albums Ranked From 'Cold Spring Harbor' to 'River of Dreams,' we run through the Piano Man's LPs from worst to best. Gallery Credit: Matt Springer