Marist College to Honor Bob Costas at Special Ceremony

Sportscasting legend, Bob Costas, is being honored by Marist College.

The Marist Center for Sports Communication will be awarding Costas with a lifetime achievement award in April. The 30-year sportscasting veteran will receive the Lifetime Excellence in Sports Communication Award from Marist at a special award ceremony this April.

Costas will be joined at the event by Steve Kroft of 60 Minutes, ESPN baseball writer Howard Bryant, sports columnist Christine Brennan, ESPN veteran Bob Ley, Michael Wilbon from Around the Horn, and former player and current MLB and FOX baseball analyst Harold Reynolds.

The Lifetime Excellence in Sports Communication Award was established in 2015. Since then, Marist has honored notable broadcasters each year, including Bryant Gumbel and Hannah Storm.

This year's ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 18 at The Pierre in New York City. Tickets to the event are available on the Marist College website.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: