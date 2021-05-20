Marist College Graduate Running for New York City Mayor

It’s a hot race for New York City Mayor this year. Current Mayor Bill de Blasio can’t run for another term, which I think makes a lot of residents happy right now. But there are a lot of people in the race. At least 9 major candidates and a bunch of others who are qualified for the ballot. Which I can honestly say I know nothing about. And what does this even have to do with the Hudson Valley?

Well, I just found out that one of the notable candidates graduated from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, right here in the Hudson Valley. Eric Adams, who has been Brooklyn Borough President since 2014, got his master’s degree at Marist College in the 1980s. So, even though he’s Brooklyn born, Eric Adams has a Hudson Valley connection, and that’s kind of cool.

Adams is a Democrat who was a New York City Cop for over 20 years, so he definitely knows the city. And as I mentioned earlier, he’s been Brooklyn Borough President for several years. But he’s got some pretty stiff competition, and even if it’s not stiff it’s still a lot of people to go up against in the primary next month.

To be perfectly honest, I haven’t actually studied up on what Eric Adams stands for and what he’s against because I have a hard enough time trying to keep up with what my own local representatives are saying. But I can’t help wanting to wish him good luck because after all, he’s got a Hudson Valley connection.

