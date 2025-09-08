Hudson Valley Set For Poughkeepsie’s First Punk Rock Flea Market

One of a kind market coming to Poughkeepsie, NY featuring 50 plus vendors and artists including legendary Goosebumps illustrator Tim Jacobus.

A punk rock flea market is an alternative shopping event focused on the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) ethic, featuring vendors selling unique handmade items, original art, vintage goods, and alternative -themed products, rather than mass-produced items.

It's a community gathering that blends subcultural interests like punk, goth, and horror with craft fairs and unique marketplaces, creating a space for self-expression and supporting independent artists and makers. Vintage toys, artists, comics, games, records, books, horror, and oddities are among the kind of things you'll find.

The Marauder's Market to Take Place in Poughkeepsie

The inaugural Marauder's Market event is being put together by Poughkeepsie's Tom Best, Graphic designer at Visual Warfare, Head Designer/Co-owner at East Coast Pyratz Apparel and MC at The Fallen Son, who wanted to bring a pirate-themed punk rock flea market to Poughkeepsie.

After years of vending he thought it would be cool to merge like a comic con, a toy show and a witch market… and being that they are vendors first; wanted to make sure that they made it family affordable so everybody wins. Start spooky season right at The Marauder’s Market featuring Vintage Toys, Artists, Authors, Comics, Records, Books, Horror, Oddities, Food Trucks & Much More! & don't miss out on their guest of honor for the event... legendary Goosebumps book illustrator Tim Jacobus!

Photo credit: Tom Best

Where and When is The Marauder's Market?

The Marauder's Market at the Poughkeepsie Elks Lodge located at 29 Overocker Rd on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 11am to 5pm. Admission just $5 cash, $6 credit, kids under 12 free. Check out the Facebook event page here.

