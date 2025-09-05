New Hudson Valley-Based Yacht Rock Band Ready to Set Sail

Ready or Yacht features smooth Jams, soft rock, and many questionable nautical puns.

Yacht Rock s a broad music style commonly associated with soft rock, one of the most commercially successful genres from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s. Drawing on sources such as soul, smooth jazz, R&B, and disco, common stylistic traits include high-quality production, clean vocals, and a focus on light, catchy melodies.

The term yacht rock was coined in 2005 by the makers of the online comedy video series Yacht Rock, who connected the music with the popular Southern Californian leisure activity of boating. It was considered a derogatory term by some music critics.

The term yacht rock did not exist contemporaneously with the music the term describes, which was produced from 1975 to 1984. It refers to "adult-oriented rock" or the "West Coast Sound", which became identified with yacht rock in 2005, when the term was coined in J. D. Ryznar et al.'s online video series of the same name. Many "yacht rockers" included nautical references in their lyrics, videos, and album artwork, exemplified by Christopher Cross's anthemic 1979 track, "Sailing". Long mocked for "its saccharine sincerity and garish fashion", the original stigma attached to the music has lessened since about 2015.

The Yacht Rock genre has become a global phenomenon in recent years, with and HBO Max documentary released in 2024 called Yacht Rock: A Documentary, and many bands out there celebrating the soft rock sound, like Yacht Rock Revue who opened for REO Speedwagon on a national tour last summer.

Ready or Yacht Setting Sail with Pair of September Shows

Ready or Not Featuring top-notch Hudson Valley musicians is setting sail, officially booked for its first two shows coming up in the area. Mike Mack of Wallkill, NY (bass and lead vocals for Hudson Valley Party Band The Hype) has assembled an amazing array of area artists for this new project:

The 9 piece outfit consists of Mike Mack- Bass, Billy Giannico- Lead Vox, Bianca Carano-Lead Vox ,Paul DalCero- Guitar/Vox, Frank Perrego-Guitar, Richie Leissler - Keys (formerly of Nuts in a Blender) Ryan Bannon- Keys/horns, John Andelfinger- Sax, and Darrin Scalzo- Drums.

2 shows booked- Nostrano Vineyards in Milton on Sept. 12, and a live concert promo video shoot at Barton Orchards in Poughquag on Sept. 20. Check out Ready or Not at their official Facebook page for more info.