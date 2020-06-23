Man Sues Date For $236K After He Claims She Gave Him Herpes

Think you've had some bad dates? A man is suing a woman he went on a date with after he claims she gave him a "virus for life". This has nothing to do with Coronavirus either. It's about herpes. The 45 year-old man says the ordeal has left him traumatized and now he's looking to take legal action.

News.com.au reports that the man is suing for $248,600 because he says the woman he dated failed to tell him she had herpes simplex virus before they kissed. The man told The Sun:

I was upset, angry and very confused. I wanted justice and it was then I decided I wanted to take legal action against the respondent for the illness she brought upon me.

The couple went out on the ill-fated date last July. News.com says that a few days later is when the man developed flu-like symptoms and mouth ulcers. He says his condition cost him his "dream career" as a lawyer and even made him too afraid to leave his house.

The woman has hired he own legal team and claims his allegations are "frivolous and vexatious”, and hopes the case is tossed out.

