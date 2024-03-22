Ouch. This must be what they mean by sticking it where the Sun doesn't shine?

Corrections officers are always on the lookout for inmates smuggling contraband into correctional facilities. Those inside will attempt to smuggle things like drugs, weapons, or cell phones through layers of clothing, food, drones, or from someone else from outside the institution.

Inmates have also been known to hide contraband in their own body cavities to elude staff. One New York state man is accused of doing just that at the Albany County Jail.

Inmate Allegedly Tried to Smuggle Razors Up His Ass

WNYT says that a 29-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to smuggle razor blades in his rear end. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said the new inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility was found with two razor blades hidden inside his rectum, which was discovered by a body scanner.

News 10 reports that the man has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third and fourth degrees and promoting prison contraband. Police say he was processed and will be arraigned in Colonie Town Court on Monday.

New York State Incarceration Rates

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, 59,000 people from New York state are behind bars. New York has 30,000 people currently locked up in state prisons, 18,000 in county jails, and around 5,800 people in federal prisons.

