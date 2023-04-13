Billions of dollars worth of narcotics and contraband are smuggled around the world every year. Being one of the largest cities and areas in the world, New York is a prime destination for illegal goods. For many smugglers, their means to get the drugs through customs and over borders can get quite creative. Others though, maybe not so much.

Couriers will attempt to hide their haul in everything from food, to underground tunnels and flying drones, to even having other humans ingest the cargo.

Man Allegedly Smuggled 60k of Fentanyl Through JFK

ABC is reporting that the U.S. Border Patrol arrested a suspect Sunday for trying to smuggle fentanyl into JFK Airport. Officials say the man told customs he was an agricultural specialist, who flew in from Mexico City Agents said the suspect, who is American, tried to bring nearly 2.5 pounds of fentanyl through the airport.

His means of hiding the drugs? According to Customs, candles. ABC says the fentanyl was worth around $60,000 dollars. Customs turned the suspect over to the NYPD where he will be charged.

Needless to say, fentanyl sent will not be available at any Yankee Candle stores any time soon.

Unbelievable Reason a Man Got Busted at JFK for Smuggling 29 Finches

Airports security and customs agents always have to be on the lookout. You'll find everything from drugs, weapons, counterfeit bills, and other assorted contraband during any given week. There's a lot of pressure put on these people to keep this stuff off of our streets.

But sometimes the stories you hear are just bizarre.

Exotic animals being smuggled into the United States are another common problem, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection found out first hand Sunday. Pix 11 is reporting that a man from Guyana attempted to smuggle 29 finches through J.F.K. International Airport.

The black market birds were found in his luggage during an examination, according to reports. What did he store them in? According to CBP, hair rollers.

Pix 11 says the man was not charged, but will have to pay a fine, and was then sent back to Guyana. A big problem, when animals like this are smuggled into the country, is spread of disease to humans and other animals. But why finches, though? Some reports indicate they're brought into the country to for bird singing competitions, of all things.