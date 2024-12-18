Police say an Ulster County man's impromptu nap in a truck was interrupted, after offcials were called to an intersection near one of the area's busier routes. In fact, police say there were two people asleep in the vehicle when they arrived at the scene early Friday morning.

With the holidays drawing close, law enforcement on the state and local levels will be even more present on many roads and highways across New York state. Police will be on the lookout for impaired or distracted drivers in an effort to keep the roadways safe during the heavy travel season.

Kingston Man Busted For Alleged DWI After Found Asleep Behind Wheel

New York State Police said in a press release that a 46-year-old man from Kingston, was arrested December 13, for DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor.

State Police said at approximately 12:54 a.m., troopers responded to a 911 call for two males sleeping in a vehicle at the intersection of State Route 208 and State Route 44/55.

Upon arrival, troopers said they observed a 2025 Dodge Power Ram pickup truck stopped at the intersection and observed a male "seemingly sleeping in the driver's seat of the vehicle". The passenger of the vehicle also appeared to be asleep on the passenger's side, according to the report.

The suspect was arrested and transported to SP Highland for processing. Police say the sleepy driver was processed and released, and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Gardiner Court in January.

