Anyone happen to lose a heavy construction machine? Police say they have made an arrest stemming from alleged grand theft from late 2024. WROC reports that the suspect from New York state is now facing charges of second-degree grand larceny and false personation for the alleged theft of the huge piece of equipment.

The Law Offices of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates says that the penalties for second degree grand larceny in New York state can range from probation to jail time to prison time. While your sentence can range from probation to prison, the maximum possible sentence is up to 15 years in prison, according to the law firm.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing $60K Wheel Loader

WROC reports that police arrested a 46-year-old man who they say stole a $60,000 wheel loader from a shopping center in the town of Henrietta. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating the case since the thirty-thousand pound piece of equipment was stolen near the Tops Frontier Commons Plaza back in early December.

See Also: Man Allegedly Stole Over $6K Worth of Sunglasses From New York State Chain Store

WROC reports that the 2000 Case 721C wheel loader was later found in Livingston County by a good Samaritan. Deputies had investigated surveillance footage and evidence, which eventually lead them to the suspect, according to WHAM13.

Deputies said they found the man Wednesday morning and arrested him. The suspect allegedly gave authorities them a false name, according to WROC.

See Also: Police Look For New York State Man Who Allegedly Stole Chick-fil-A Floor Mat