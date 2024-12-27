Police say a man in New York state stole over six thousands dollars worth of merchandise from a major hunting and outdoors chain store during the fall. NY Upstate reports that surveillance footage shows the suspect taking the store goods without paying, and then putting them in a bag.

Offcials say the suspect had one particular item he was looking for that day, however. An investigation over the past few months between agencies has finally lead to the suspect's arrest, says Upstate New York.

Man Allegedly Stole Over $6K With of Sunglasses From New York State Chain Store

The Utica Police Department reports that they arrested a man Monday, that they say stole over thirty pairs of sunglasses from a Bass Pro Shops store in Utica on October 21.

NY Upstate reports that the a 47-year-old man from, of Utica, was witnessed on surveillance video " grabbing pairs of sunglasses valued at nearly $6,300 and putting them into a bag, then leaving the store without paying."

Police say the suspect has been charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, and was also wanted on a second-degree harassment warrant.

New York State Man Arrested For Crapping On Lobby Floor In Police Station

Imagine having to deal with this at your job? Some unfortunate soul was tasked with having to clean up quite a disgusting mess inside the vestibule of a police station lobby back in 2022.

There isn't too much information on the matter as of now. But rest assured, the outcome was pretty gross. Now, one New York state man is facing accusations of relieving himself in a public place. Probably not the brightest idea that they allegedly did this inside a police station.

WKTV is reporting that a 35-year-old was caught urinating and defecating inside the lobby of a police station around 12:15 PM Tuesday. Police said they immediately took him into custody and brought him to the booking area of the station.

One bit of positive news is that police didn't have to bring him very far, for they were obviously already inside the police station where they work when this clown decided to take a crap on the floor.

The suspect has been charged with disorderly conduct and exposure of a person.