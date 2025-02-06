Slow news day. Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain in the U.S. who specializes chicken sandwiches. The franchise often ranks as one of the country's favorite fast food establishments, with over $20 billion dollars in 2023 sales, according to Food & Wine.

But even with multiple locations across New York state, some may be taking their fascination with the chain to a whole new bizarre level. Police say they are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly stole, of all things, a Chick-fil-A floor mat.

Police Look For New York State Man Who Allegedly Stole Chick-fil-A Floor Mat

CBS reports that police are looking for a man they say stole a floor mat with a Chick-fil-A logo from the North Greenbush location February 1. Local Chick-fil-A management said they are "eager to have the mat returned and will not press charges if it is brought back".

However, the chicken shop warned if the floor mat is not returned, they will pursue legal action against the suspect. North Greenbush Police reported on their Facebook page that there were two men in the getaway vehicle, that was captured on surveillance footage.

And while this whole case may seem a bit harmless, commercial floor mats can range from $40 to over &100 dollars, according to the Restaurantware website.

Law enforcement reminded any would-be thieves if you really want something with a Chick-fil-A logo that bad, there’s an actual online store with restaurant merchandise, according to WNYT.

