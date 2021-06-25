Enjoy the Ultimate Hudson Valley Experience at this Historical Cottage in High Falls, NY
One of the most interesting parts of the Hudson Valley's history is the D & H Canal. If you have spent any time on the Kingston waterfront you are well aware of how the Rondout in Kingston was the gateway to linking the Hudson River with the Delaware River via the D & H canal.
The old towpaths still wind themselves southwest from Kingston through the rest of Ulster County. Some just wander through backyards and past roadways. Others have been turned into what they call Linear Parks. The old towpaths wind through Ulster and Sullivan counties as they make their way from the Hudson River to the Delaware.
If this type of American history excites you we have the perfect place for you and a few guests to spend a weekend surrounded by Hudson Valley D & H history. It is an 1860 cottage newly renovated with all the modern comforts but still pays tribute to its original resident, a lock tender for the D & H Canal.
With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, four people could easily enjoy a weekend creekside in High Falls, New York. The house is just minutes from hiking, shopping and so many things that give folks a reason to visit the Hudson Valley. You can actually walk to restaurants and shopping. Plus you can follow the backyard trails to waterfalls and the Rondout Creek.
According to the Airbnb listing "The cottage originally served as the residence for the Delaware and Hudson Canal “lock tender,” an officer in charge of maintaining the canal locks and checking permits." It was actually a stop for many boats traveling back and forth to the Hudson River. The listing also says you can hear the falls from the cottage.