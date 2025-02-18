The Hudson Valley is so rich with culture and history. It's all around us, but it can be easy to forget with the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The Klyne Esopus History Museum on 9W is making sure people don't forget.

Director of the Board of Trustees for the Klyne Esopus History Museum, Louis Timperio and his team work year round to preserve the history of our area, every way they can. From documents to artifacts, the museum has a rich collection of local pieces, dating back to the 1600's, some even before Europeans and the heralded Henry Hudson came to the area.

The Lenape

Indigenous History in our area before the colonies is just as, if not more important than when the early settlers came here. The Lenape tribe lived in the area, and the word "Esopus" means "land of flowing water and high banks." Back then, Esopus was a much more widespread area, settled by the natives. Known settlement sites include areas of South Rondout, Sleightsburgh, River Road in Port Ewen, Rifton, St Remy, New Salem, May Park & Freerville as well.

Esopus and Early America

Kingston, (the first capital of NYS) and Esopus were extremely influential in the early development of America, and the artifacts presented at the museum show it. The Hudson River played a crucial role for trade and transportation in those early days. Pottery, documents, art, jewelry, personal belongings, and more, provide a window to a different time; when the focus was on the land and the nature around us. Building new communities, starting farms, and more importantly, living and working together.

Propagating History Through Word of Mouth

The goal of the museum is to give residents of the area a better understanding of the origins of the land they live on, and to reinforce the already strong community bond in the Esopus area.

"Everybody knows everybody. That's what we have, and that's exactly what the museum is. It's a community entity," said Timperio.

As a non-profit organization, all of the people involved in keeping the museum afloat aren't paid, and it's a true labor of love. Currently, Timperio and his team are in the process of bringing a more technological experience to the visitors.

"We have some young people involved, who are skilled in media and technology. That's something that's important, we are trying to bring it up to date with kiosks that have information about the valley, the sights, along with what happened there or what once was there," explained Louis Timperio.

A Reformed Dutch Church constructed in 1827, Esopus History Museum sits on a hill along Route 9W. You've probably seen it several times on your way up and down the stretch.

The museum has a wealth of information on Sojourner Truth, who was an extremely influential figure in our area.

Credit to: The Klyne Esopus Museum Facebook

If you'd like to see the undoubtedly important history of Ulster County in person, as well as touch and experience it, head to the Klyne Esopus History Museum, or give Louis Timperio a call or send him an e-mail. (845)-389-7072, or info@esopushistorymuseum.org.

To explore the culture and history of our area from the discovery to now, make sure the next time you're driving along 9W in Ulster Park, you stop by the Klyne Esopus History Museum. Soak up the local history, and leave with a newfound appreciation for the place you call home.