A fundraising event is being held to help those in the Hudson Valley affected by cancer.

A non profit organization that raises money through fundraising events to help local, Hudson Valley people affected by cancer is set for an event at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse.

Earth Angels Believe Foundation helps bring people together by helping those with cancer in the community. They help by assisting patients with medical costs due to take take the burden off, so they can concentrate on healing. The foundation also supports the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

Since 2000, Earth Angels Believe Foundation has raised over $250,000 for Relay for Life and they do their work in memory of foundation President Gina Sevigny’s mother, Rose Marie Emerson, in memory of Danielle May, daughter of board member Sue Fitzpatrick, and in honor of cancer survivor Cathy Servodio. 20 volunteers currently make up the foundation.

A Fundraiser for Hudson Valley Cancer Warriors

The fundraiser presented by Mahoney's and Earth Angels Believe Foundation will take place Sunday, March 12 from 3pm-8pm at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse located at 35 Main Street in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Admission is $10 at the door which includes a free drink and entertainment will be provided by Mark Vandetta, Jumpstart and The Schwegs, with raffles throughout the day.

Volunteers at Earth Angels Believe Foundation. Photo credit: Earth Angels Believe Foundation Facebook Volunteers at Earth Angels Believe Foundation. Photo credit: Earth Angels Believe Foundation Facebook loading...

Get out and support this wonderful benefit event at Mahoney's this weekend and follow Earth Angels Believe Foundation on Facebook here.