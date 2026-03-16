Decades-Long Local St. Paddy’s Tradition Moves to Poughkeepsie

One of the Hudson Valley's biggest St. Patrick's Day traditions is moving this year.

By the time most people are just waking up on Tuesday, one of the Hudson Valley's biggest St. Patrick's Day celebrations will already be underway.

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Annual St. Patrick's Day Tradition Moves to Poughkeepsie

For decades, the Hudson Valley has officially kicked off the St. Patrick's Day holiday by stopping in for a pint during the WPDH live morning show broadcast in Orange County. This year, the tradition continues, but The Boris Show will be moving to an all-new location.

Instead of taking over Orange Avenue in Walden, the party will now take place at Mahoney's Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie next to the train station.

This will mark the first time many Dutchess County residents will be able to participate in the traditional 8am "tapping of the Guinness" ceremony in person.

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More Than Just a Radio Broadcast

This year's broadcast will be the first live event featuring The Boris Show's newest member, Jana Deak. Listeners will also get to see Bobby Welber doing his live newscasts, along with a special appearance from Robyn Taylor.

There will also be a band performing live music throughout the morning, a traditional Irish breakfast menu from Mahoney's and, of course, pints of Guinness starting at 8am.

Bon Jovi and AC/DC Tickets Up For Grabs

Everyone who stops into the broadcast will also have a chance to sign up to win tickets to see Bon Jovi and AC/DC in concert. The winners will be announced during the live broadcast.

The event officially kicks off at 6am, which is early enough for those heading down to the parade in New York City to stop in for a pre-party before catching the train right next door.

Mahoney's is located at 35 Main Street in Poughkeepsie.