5 Reasons You Don’t Want to Miss Paddy in Poughkeepsie This Year

Paddy in Poughkeepsie is set for March 11 at MJN Convention Center.

The Hudson Valley's biggest St. Patrick's Day Celebration is set for Saturday, March 11 at MJN Convention Center (formerly Mid Hudson Civic Center). The event was known as Paddy on the River for many years at Waryas Park on the Poughkeepsie waterfront. Dealing with the elements of the weather in March could always be tricky, so the event returns this year under the new name of Paddy in Poughkeepsie and indoors.

Paddy in Poughkeepsie at MJN Convention Center is Presented by Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse, Dutchess Beer, Millhouse Brewing and Perfect Exteriors.

We've got 5 reasons to attend the biggest St. Patrick's Day Celebration in the Hudson Valley this year:

1. The Vendors

Come check out the great vendors that will be there including Toni Cesiro and Created with Love Boutique (handmade rock n roll merchandise, including her popular guitar string bracelets.) Ott'rageous Cookie Co. a small, locally owned business featuring fresh and delicious cookies, plus Jerky Hut with gourmet beef jerky, and the NY Army National Guard will also have a table.

2. The Beer

There will be plenty of beer options at Paddy in Poughkeepsie. Upgrade to Mahoney's VIP ticket for the Ultimate Paddy Experience.

3. The Whiskey

Whiskey lovers will be happy with Cooper's Daughter Spirits, a vendor at the event that is based out of Claverack, NY (Columbia County) which is a family-operated, woman-owned distillery. They source seasonal, small-batch spirits from foraged and farmed Hudson Valley ingredients.

4. The Food

Plenty of great Irish food will be provided by Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse, featuring traditional Irish fare.

5. The Entertainment

Great Irish entertainment will be provided by Derek Dempsey, the Mighty Ploughboys, and the NotKicK Murphys (The ultimate Dropkick Murphy's cover band). Gonna be a full day of Irish music and fun!

Get on out for a super fun event this weekend with Paddy in Poughkeepsie. Tickets start at just $12! Get more info and tickets here.