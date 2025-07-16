Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store/Gas Station Reopens After Renovations

A beloved area grocery store and gas station that was initially closed for an 8 week renovation project finally opens after 10 months.

We reported back in September of 2024 that a popular Citgo station that includes a grocery store in Pleasant Valley was undergoing a giant renovation project that according to Hardip Kumar would close up the spot starting on Labor Day for up to 2 months. Well, 10 months later and the business has reopened.



M & R Grocery and Gas Inc has been a family-owned business for many years located at 1699 Main St, Pleasant Valley, NY. The business has many loyal customers that have given great reviews and positive comments over the years like, "owners are good people", "great family works here", "cheapest gas prices in town", are just some of the positive feedback on M & R Grocery .

Hardip Kumar took to social media posting in the Pleasant Valley Exclusive Facebook group that M & R Grocery and Gas (Citgo) will finally be open July 16.

M & R Grocery and Gas (Citgo) across from traver road will finally be open tomorrow July 16 at 5AM. I wanted to give a big thank you to everyone who's helped my family along this project, we started last year on Sept 12 and we are finally able to open after many setbacks and delays. We are happy to provide a service to pleasant valley once again .

We spoke to the owner's son via telephone and asked why the renovation was delayed so long, as it was initially only supposed to take 2 months. As it turns out, they initially weren't going to knock down the original building but due to foundation issues and such, they ended up knocking down the building and putting up a brand new one which set renovation costs higher. Combined with permit delays, that kept the business closed for 10 months but they are now open and the place looks beautiful! See below.

Congrats to the Kumar family and best of luck with the All New M & R Grocery and Gas!

