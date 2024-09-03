Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store/Gas Station Temporarily Closed

A beloved area grocery store and gas station is closed for months long renovation project.

Its always great to see a small area business get such great reviews from loyal customers, and an area gas station that has received praise from many with comments like, "owners are good people", "great family works here", "cheapest gas prices in town", is temporarlily closed.

M & R Grocery and Gas Inc has been a family-owned business for many years located at 1699 Main St, Pleasant Valley, NY. The Citgo station and grocery will be closing for 8 weeks (2 months) as giant renovation project is taking place. Hardip Kumar took to social media, posting on the Pleasant Valley Exclusive Facebook group to let csutomers know of the closing that would be happening, starting on Labor Day (Sept. 2) and expected to take up to 2 months. The business will be completely shutdown including gas pumps until the project is complete. They went on to thank customers for their patronage and that they look forward to seeing the faces of Pleasant Valley customers once they re-open.

The posting garnered 250 reactions and nearly 50 comments at the time of this article's publishing, all with overwhelming support for the business. Hardip Kumar also shared in the posting an artist rendering of what the new store will look like upon completion and it looks like a beautiful duplex home! All the best to the family on the renovtion project, and lets hope its a speedy process. Look forward to seeing the new store when the renovation is complete!

