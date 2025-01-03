Louis C.K. Seems to Have Found New Comedy Home in Poughkeepsie

The comedien has been doing surprise shows as of late at Laugh It Up Comedy Club.

Louis C.K. has been performing many "secret shows" over the past couple of months at Poughkeepsie's Laugh It Up Comedy Club and it seems like its become a new, regular comedy home for the popular comic.

C.K. began his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1980s and rose to prominence in the 1990s writing for shows like The Late Show with David Letterman and The Chris Rock Show. His 2000s career saw him transition into directing and producing, with his 2010 show Louie, which aired on FX, earning critical acclaim for its unique storytelling and humor. C.K. won several Emmy Awards for Louie, and his stand-up specials, such as Hilarious (2010) and Live at the Beacon Theater (2011), were highly praised.

In 2017, Louis C.K. faced allegations of sexual misconduct, which led to a temporary fall from grace, including the cancellation of projects and partnerships. After a period of controversy and reflection, C.K. made a comeback to comedy, performing stand-up again and self-releasing new material.

In 2018, he returned to stand-up comedy, and in 2019, he announced an international tour. He has also released the specials Sincerely Louis CK (2020) and Sorry (2021) on his website, receiving aGrammy Award for Best Comedy Album for the former. C.K. also co-wrote and directed the film Fourth of July (2022)

Despite setbacks, he remains an influential figure in stand-up comedy and television. With no information about any other tour dates at his official website, it seems Louie C.K. is comfortable doing just oocasional shows in Pougkeepsie these days. And it looks like he's found a new home at Laugh It Up.

Louis C.K. "Working Out New Material" at Laugh It Up in Poughkeepsie

What seems to be a new trend that has started in the area, big name comics are coming to Poughkeepsie's Laugh It Comedy Club located inside Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse to try out new material on an intimate audience. Louis C.K. is set to perform two shows under the "Working Out New Material" banner on Jan 10 and 11 at 9:30pm at Laugh It Up in Poughkeepsie. Get tickets and info here. Get em before they're gone!

